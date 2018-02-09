Barclays Bank golf series heads to Nakuru this weekend

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Nakuru County is set to host the third leg of the Barclays Bank golf series that will take place on Saturday at the Nakuru Golf Club.

The Bank on Friday held a ceremonial tee off for the Nakuru leg of the bank’s golf series at Lake Nakuru National Park, Baboon Cliff.

The Nakuru Open is the third round in the series after the Eldoret Open and the Nairobi Open which were held at Eldoret Golf Club and Karen Country Club respectively.

The series is in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Kenya Open and will be held across 6 major towns in the run up to the Barclays Kenya Open.

The main event of the Kenya Open 2018 kicks-off March 22 and will run until March 25 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

It will be preceded by the Kenya Open Golf Limited and Barclays Bank of Kenya Pro-Am events on the 20th and 21st of March 2018 respectively.

This year’s rallying call for BKO 2018 activation is ‘More than Golf’. In executing this, Barclays will take a pivotal role in promoting Kenya as a sports and tourism destination over and above delivering on brand and commercial objectives.

The aim is to drive a positive vibe in the country post the tough electioneering period we faced in 2017.

One way of achieving this will be through “iconic tee-offs’ in the various regions that they will be visiting during the build-up tour leading up-to the finale.

The main launch event, for example, featured a ceremonial ‘Tee-off’ from the rooftop- helipad at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. Subsequent events will be launched in similar landmark sites around the country.

Speaking during the Nakuru dummy tee off at the magnificent Baboon Cliff at the world famous Lake Nakuru National Park, Barclays Bank Director, Compliance and Legal, Laban Omangi said the series is also aimed at bringing the BKO experience to local clubs across the country while at the same time conducting clinics for new and aspiring golfers.

He said the bank, Kenya Open Golf Limited and other partners would ensure the anniversary was the biggest and most memorable of the European Challenge Tour 2018 calender.

“The prize money for this year’s competition has been raised to Sh62.5 million up from Sh27.5 million last year making the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open the richest tournament in the European Challenge Tour which is expected to attract a higher calibre of players from across the globe,” said Omangi.

He said Barclays will take a pivotal role in promoting Kenya as a sports and tourism destination.

-By Wanjiru Macharia-