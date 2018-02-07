Patrice Evra set to join West Ham

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 7- Patrice Evra is expected to sign for West Ham on Wednesday, according to reports.

The former Manchester United full back has been without a club since November when he was sacked by Marseille following an incident with a fan before Marseille’s Europa League match against Vitoria.

The former France captain was sent off before the game after hitting out at a supporter who Evra accused of abusing him.

The 36-year-old was later banned by UEFA until June 2018 for misconduct, but the ban does not include domestic competitions, which means he would be available to play in the Premier League

West Ham boss David Moyes previously worked with Evra at Manchester United during the 2013/14 season.

Everton were also interested, but Evra is believed to favour a move to London.

Evra joined Marseille on a free transfer in January 2017 after two-and-a-half years at Juventus.

In eight years at United, Evra made 379 appearances winning five Premier League crowns, the 2008 Champions League, three League Cups, five Community Shields and the FIFA Club World Cup.