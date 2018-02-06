Eboue desperate to get back to football

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 6- Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has admitted he is desperate to return to the football pitch following the revelation of his heartbreaking personal struggles.

The Gunners’ cult hero previously revealed he had seriously considered taking his own life after financial mismanagement had left him penniless, with a bitter divorce meaning he has been estranged from his three children since the summer.

Eboue has now opened up about his recent downward spiral, insisting he wants to play football again as he feels ‘abandoned’ and ‘completely alone’.

The free agent told French TV show Canal: ‘All I want is to return to football once more. I still possess ability.

‘I would even go to places like Baghdad or Pakistan just to play football. I don’t care where.

‘I live with my bags already packed, as there is a chance I could be kicked out of my house.

‘I don’t have anyone by my side nowadays. I feel abandoned. I used to get on well with my children and my family, and now I am completely alone.’

At the height of his career at the Emirates he took home a seven-digit sum every year during his time in North London, earning a further £1.5 million annually playing for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

However, with his former wife Aurelie being awarded all the couple’s assets, he has been forced to dodge police and bailiffs following a court order – insisting he hand over his home in Enfield to her.

Heartbreakingly, Eboue has been unable to visit his kids since the estrangement from Aurelie back in June last year.

The 34-year-old, who once played in a Champions League final for Arsenal against Barcelona in 2006, has been hit hard with misfortune.

