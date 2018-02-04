You are here:

Wanyama scores thunderbolt as Spurs, Liverpool draw

London, United Kingdom, Feb 4 – Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama stepped off the bench to score barely two minutes on the pitch as Liverpool and Tottenham played to a 2-2 draw in Wembley.

Wanyama’s thunderbolt from 30 yards cancelled out Mohammed Salah’s third minute goal but there was to be plenty of drama in the final five minutes.

Harry Kane missed a penalty just after Wanyama’s goal and on the other end, Salah scored his second, but Spurs had a late penalty this time converted by Kane for a two-all scoreline.

