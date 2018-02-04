Bishop Njenga win Girls Western Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom

Shares

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Feb 4 – A fine finish from Violet Wanyonyi saw Kakamega based Bishop Njenga edge out Shinyalu 1-0 to win the Girls Western region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom in a match played at the Kanduyi Stadium on Sunday.

After a goalless draw in the first-half, Bishop Njenga took the lead in the opening five minutes of the final period when Lavender Murumwa squeezed a through pass to find Wanyonyi, who went past Shinyalu’s defender Sharleen Ikalakala before slamming home past an on-rushing keeper.

Bishop Njenga had glorious opportunities in the first half but they could not find the target as their deadly striker Sharon Mato failed to make good use of the chances. First she feebly hit her shot direct to the keeper before blasting wide from close range with the custodian only to beat.

To reach the final, Bishop Njenga, inspired by Mato eliminated Chelebei 3-1 while Shinyalu thrashed Kingandole 4-0.

Bishop Njenga, who received Sh200, 000 prize money, will now join Tar Tar from Rift Valley, Ngakaa Talent Academy from Eastern, Plateau Queens from Nyanza and Waa Girls from Coast in the Girls National Final to be hosted at the Bukhungu Stadium in March.

The overall winner will receive Sh1mn and earn a fully paid trip to visit and train with Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom ambassador, Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Victor Wanyama at the White Hart Lane in London.