Ulinzi down Zoo to start 2018 KPL season on a high

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Ulinzi Stars kicked-off their new season on a winning note after beating visitors Zoo FC 4-2 in the first match of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League played at the Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

Ulinzi got their goals from Enos Ochieng, Cliff Kasuti, Daniel Waweru and Masita Masuta while Nicholas Kipkirui and 2017 KPL Player of the Year Michael Madoya.

Zoo started the game on a wrong note with Ochieng and Kasuti giving the soldiers a two goal advantage in the first ten minutes.

Zoo’s attacking three of Mike Madoya, Geoffrey Gichana and Danson Chetambe combined well but couldn’t break through the solid defence of the Ulinzi Stars.

Their efforts were rewarded midway through the half hour mark with Kipkurui pulling one back when he headed home from a Cylus Shitote header.

Zoo’s all attack minded approach as the game progressed exposed their defence, this time Waweru making no mistake, sending his stinger to the top right corner one minute to the break to triple the soldiers lead.

It was no surprise when Zoo started the half on the upper hand with some crisp passes going ahead to score a second through Madoya.

-Additional reporting from Soka-