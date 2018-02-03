Gor hand Nakumatt 4-0 beating in KPL season opener

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Mighty Gor Mahia showed a character of a champion after thrashing Nakumatt 4-0 in their season opening Kenyan Premier League match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

In other results Tusker FC fell 2-0 away to Chemelil Sugar, new comers Wazito FC introduced themselves in the top flight league with a 1-0 win over 10-man Sony while Kariobangi Sharks were 1-0 winners over hosts Nzoia Sugar.

At the Machakos Stadium, Kagere was the hero of the day after notching three goals, two goals in the second half and one in the first half while defender Wellington Ochieng completed the rout.

Gor, fresh from lifting the KPL Super Cup, were dominant in the opening half with Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere and Earnest Wendo combining well to steer the record 16-time champions to a flying start.

Kagere found the opener after unleashing a fine shot inside the box, having controlled the ball from a counter attack.

Nakumatt could not improve to find the leveller and its Gor who responded first with Kagere scoring the second in the 54th minute, driving a low shot from inside the box into the bottom corner of the net.

Debutant Cercidy Okeyo enjoyed a fine form after coming on in the second half to supply the killer cross that was well connected by Kagere.

Things turned from thick to worse when Kagere sealed his hat-trick in the 80th minute from an easy tap-in into the bottom left corner of the post with Lucas Indeche well beaten on goal.

Two minutes later, Wellington Ochieng’ made it four goal to nill after shooting straight into the net at close range from an assist by Boniface Omondi.

-Additional reporting from Futaa.com-