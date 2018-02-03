Brilliant Kenya to face Australia in Hamilton 7s Cup quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3- After displaying a magnificent performance at the opening day of the fifth round of HSBC Sevens World Series at Hamilton 7s, unbeaten Kenya will take on Australia in the Cup quarters on Sunday.

This is after Shujaa topped Pool D following their 19-14 win over Samoa, then whipped Canada by the same margin (19-14) before wrapping up their preliminary round with a 19-19 draw against Mike Friday’s side USA.

Kenya’s Main Cup quarter final against Australia will be played in the wee hours of Sunday morning at 3:20am EAT.

Although they had already booked a spot in the Main Cup quarters, Kenya stopped USA, a team that is coached by former Shujaa head coach Mike Friday by holding them to a 19-19 draw, condemning them to the Challenge Trophy after they finished third behind second placed Samoa.

Shujaa raced into a 19-0 lead through long range tries from Nelson Oyoo, Willy Ambaka and Jeff Oluoch with Sammy Oliech adding two conversions before Perry Baker’s converted effort gave USA a lifeline heading into the break,the scores 19-7.

Two second half tries from Carlin Isles, one of which was converted, drew the USA level but Innocent Simiyu’s charges doggedly held out for the result.

-Win against Canada-

Kenya kept their cup quarterfinal hopes alive after posting identical 19-14 wins over Samoa and Canada in Pool D action at the Hamilton Sevens on Saturday morning.

Oscar Ouma, Sammy Oliech and Nelson Oyoo each scored a try in the 19-14 win over Samoa,Oliech adding two conversions.

Ouma landed his second try of the tournament in the win over Canada,other tries coming from Wliiy Ambaka and Jeff Oluoch with Oliech drilling home two conversions. Isaac Kaay landed two converted tries for the Canadians.