I messed up at Sharks, admits keeper Mboya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2- Goalkeeper Robert ‘Boban’ Mboya has admitted that he messed up, letting his feet off the gas pedals upon moving to Kariobangi Sharks from Mathare United at the beginning of last season.

Mboya has sealed a return to Mathare and he hopes to use his second chance to elevate himself back to top level, even as he admits he has his work cut out.

“I didn’t work hard enough and let myself off a bit when I moved to Sharks. I also found some challenges which hindered me to work harder but I hope my return here will help me get back to the top. I have a huge challenge to the team to prove myself and improve,” the shot stopper told Capital Sports.

The custodian left Mathare at the end of 2016 on top of his form having also earned several call ups to the national team.

However, a slow start off the blocks saw him lose what seemed like a natural number one slot at the club to John Oyemba whose form saw him named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) goalkeeper of the year while Mboya was reduced a paltry starts.

The exit of Levis Opiyo at Mathare opened a door for Mboya’s return and for him, making a decision to go back ‘home’ was without a bat of an eyelid.

“I really feel welcomed at the club and I hope to pick up from where I left. The players have changed but the culture is still the same and so it will not be hard blending in again. I am looking forward to the new season and hopefully we do well as a team,” the keeper noted.

Mboya will fight for the number one jersey with Wycliffe Kasaya and newly promoted Job Ochieng who starred for the Under-20 team last year.

With Kasaya yet to fully recover from a knee injury, Mboya looks the likely starter for Mathare when they begin their season in Kakamega with a tie against newly promoted Vihiga United on Sunday.

“Competition will be stiff because both of them are good keepers. I will look to learn from them and I know there will be few things as well that I could help them learn from me. We will work together to ensure the team does better than last season,” the keeper further opined.