MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 2 – Marouane Fellaini could be sidelined for two months after being forced off in Manchester United’s defeat at Tottenham.

Fellaini lasted just seven minutes of Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss at Wembley, with reports suggesting that the Belgian international could be now set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

United boss Jose Mourinho said: “He came off because he had something in his knee. Unlucky for him and unlucky for me. He came on with enthusiasm, but he has an injury in his ligament.”

Subsequent reports have indicated that Fellaini has indeed suffered a serious injury, which rule him out for six to eight weeks.

If the 30-year-old is out for two months, then it could severely limit Fellaini’s future contributions in a United shirt.

Fellaini’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he is expected to leave Old Trafford on a Bosman deal in the summer.