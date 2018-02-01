Chelsea thrashed 3-0 by Bournemouth

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 31 – Chelsea’s desperate need for attacking reinforcements was laid bare at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening as they were humbled 3-0 by a stunning display from Bournemouth.

With new signing Olivier Giroud sitting on the bench following his arrival from Arsenal, Chelsea’s blunt attack failed to trouble the Cherries before second-half goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake settled the score.

The result leaves Chelsea just two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, who beat Manchester United at Wembley on Wednesday night.

