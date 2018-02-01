Bungoma to host Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Western Finals

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The two teams that will represent Western region at the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom national finals will be known this weekend.

The eight teams that qualified for the regional final will converge at Kanduyi Stadium in Bungoma to fight for a slot in the national finals.

“We are excited to be going to the strong fan base of Bungoma where we hope to discover more talent from the Western Region,” said Nick Mwendwa, President – Football Kenya Federation.

The boys semifinals will see Emanani Muslim Secondary from Butere-Mumias take on Mukumu Boys from Kakamega while Kapsokwony from Mt. Elgon will face Lugari Blue Saints.

In the girls semis, Chelebei Secondary from Mt. Elgon will play Bishop Njenga from Lugari while Busia’s Kigandole will face Shinyalu from Kakamega County.

So far, Rift valley, Eastern, Nyanza, North Eastern and Coast regions have all selected the teams that will represent them at the national finals. Central and Nairobi regions will hold their finals in the next few weeks.

The winners of this weekend’s finals will each receive a cash reward of Shs 200,000 and will proceed to the National finals set for the 24th and 25th March. The losing finalists will also receive a cash reward of Shs 100,000 each.

At the grand finale, the winning teams will walk away with Sh1 million each and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April 2018.

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million towards the program which includes Sh10m worth of prizes as well as funds for renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.