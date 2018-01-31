Wenger bemused after Cech blunder

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 31 – Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was left bemused by Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Swansea City on Tuesday saying it was “very difficult to find a rational explanation” for their performance in south Wales.

Arsenal took the lead through Nacho Monreal against a Swansea side that started the day bottom of the Premier League, but a double from Sam Clucas either side of a howler from Petr Cech that saw Jordan Ayew net the second saw the Gunners crash to an embarrassing defeat.

“We were absolutely guilty in giving the (first) goal away,” Wenger said. “We have no rational explanation. Swansea won decisive duals offensively and defensively. On top of that we made unusual, massive mistakes. That was the killer.

“Swansea were sharp, disciplined and hungry. Unfortunately I believe we were not good enough, I believe we were not disciplined enough.

“I don’t want to talk about second or third goals.”

Swansea’s second goal came from a calamitous mistake from the normally reliable Petr Cech, who mis-kicked a clearance straight to Jordan Ayew, who gleefully slotted the ball past him and into the net.

Wenger added that his team needed to “improve in a number of areas, including passing, creating chances and defending.”

“We were not convincing defensively, not convincing offensively,” Wenger said, with some understatement. “In the end we lost the game.”