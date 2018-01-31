Disappointing debut for Mkhitaryan as Arsenal lose to Swansea

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 30 – It was a disappointing debut for Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea City on Tuesday night in an English Premier League played at the Libert Stadium.

A poor error from Petr Cech gifted Swansea all three points against Arsenal as the Welsh side came from a goal down to win the match.

Nacho Monreal gave the Gunners the lead on 33 minutes when Mesut Ozil played a lovely ball to the back post for the Spanish defender to slide home.

It didn’t last long, though, as the Swans equalised just a minute later when Alfie Mawson slid the ball through to Sam Clucas, who made no mistake with a calm finish past Cech.

And the Arsenal keeper was at fault for Swansea’s second when Shkodran Mustafi rolled the ball back to Cech and the keeper’s sliced clearance fell straight to Jordan Ayew to finish a gift-wrapped present.

There was still time for another as Clucas grabbed his second late on when he finished superbly from close range.

More to follow…