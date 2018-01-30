Zlatan can leave if that’s his wish -Mourinho

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 30 – Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists he will not deny Zlatan Ibrahimovic the opportunity to seek regular game time elsewhere amid reported interest from the MLS.

The 36-year-old striker had been linked with a move to the United States before he joined United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Ibrahimovic made a massive impact in his debut season at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions before sustaining a knee ligament injury in April last year.

However, the Swedish star made a remarkable recovery to return to action in November, only to suffer a recurrence of the problem the following month.

The recent arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal is likely to limit his chances for Mourinho’s side, and the Portuguese coach will not stand in Ibrahimovic’s way if he wants to move on in the final days of the January transfer window.

Commenting on the exit rumours, Mourinho said: “He told me nothing about it. The first time I read or heard something about that was from the media. He never mentioned that to me so I don’t know.

“Zlatan is in the last year of his contract. If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country, we are here to help and to create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult.

“The last thing that Zlatan told me was that he wants to recover totally and feel ready to help the team. He is working hard to be fit. He is not injured, he is in a moment of trying to feel really ready for the demands of Premier League football.”