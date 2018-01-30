Shujaa out to better Sydney performance

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The national sevens team will be out to better their Sydney 7s Main Cup quarters reach when they head to the fourth round of the HSBC Sevens World Series at Hamilton 7s in New Zealand this weekend.

Shujaa, who collected their targeted 10 points in Australia, have been drawn in a tough Pool D where they will start their campaign against Samoa at 1.00am EAT on Saturday before facing Canada at 4.26am then conclude their group fixture with a tight tie against USA at 8.22am.

In the Pool D, USA that is coached by former Kenya Sevens head coach Mike Friday are ranked higher at position 7 in the standing with 28 points, two places above Kenya who are 9th with 23 points while Canada occupy 10th place with the same points as Kenya.

Samoa are 11th with 22 points.

Fixtures

Saturday 3 February 2018

v Samoa – 1.00am EAT

v Canada – 4.26am EAT

v USA – 8.22am EAT