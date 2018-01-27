Kabras, Homeboyz pick wins at Kenya Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kabras Sugar continued their league dominance over Resolution Impala Saracens, putting the hosts to the sword in a 33-17 victory at the Impala Club on Saturday in the Kenya Cup.

In other results, Mwamba went down 29-14 to Homeboyz at the Jahmhuri Park Ground late kick-off while hosts Nondescripts RFC bagged their third win of the season after beating Kisii 29-22 in the early kick-off at the same venue.

-Kabras v Impala-

All action was at the Impala Club where forwards Kelly Kabole and Max Adaka scored early as Kevin Keegan added a conversion to see Kabras lead 12-0 at the break.

The visitors went 19-0 up after being awarded a penalty try before Vincent Mose replied with a penalty for the Sarries.

George Nyambua went over the chalk for Kabras’ bonus point try, completing a move he started, Keegan sure with the conversion for a 26-3 score but the Sarries stayed in touch, Nato Simiyu with the try, Mose converting for a 26-10 score.

Felix Ayange responded with a converted try to see Kabras go 33-10 up but Sammy Motari’s converted try at the death brought a semblance of respectability to the final score line.

-By Kenya Rugby Union-