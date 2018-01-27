You are here:

Rugby Rugby

Kabras, Homeboyz pick wins at Kenya Cup

by
Rugby
Shares
All action was at the Impala Club where forwards Kelly Kabole and Max Adaka scored early as Kevin Keegan added a conversion to see Kabras lead 12-0 at the break.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kabras Sugar continued their league dominance over Resolution Impala Saracens, putting the hosts to the sword in a 33-17 victory at the Impala Club on Saturday in the Kenya Cup.

In other results, Mwamba went down 29-14 to Homeboyz at the Jahmhuri Park Ground late kick-off while hosts Nondescripts RFC bagged their third win of the season after beating Kisii 29-22 in the early kick-off at the same venue.

-Kabras v Impala-

All action was at the Impala Club where forwards Kelly Kabole and Max Adaka scored early as Kevin Keegan added a conversion to see Kabras lead 12-0 at the break.

The visitors went 19-0 up after being awarded a penalty try before Vincent Mose replied with a penalty for the Sarries.

George Nyambua went over the chalk for Kabras’ bonus point try, completing a move he started, Keegan sure with the conversion for a 26-3 score but the Sarries stayed in touch, Nato Simiyu with the try, Mose converting for a 26-10 score.

Felix Ayange responded with a converted try to see Kabras go 33-10 up but Sammy Motari’s converted try at the death brought a semblance of respectability to the final score line.

-By Kenya Rugby Union-

Shares
Capital Sport

Comments