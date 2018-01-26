Gor Mahia is Kenya’s Man City, says Kerr

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27- Dylan Kerr has likened his Gor Mahia squad to runaway English Premier League leaders Manchester City, saying the two teams possess a similar playing style and believes his squad can match up the Citizens man to man.

The tactician, a former Leeds United player told Capital Sport he watched several EPL matches during the December holidays while back in his native United Kingdom and was attracted more to City’s style.

“Back here, we are faced with tough matches everyday because teams tend to play with 10 men behind the ball against us. It is the same in England with Man City and I watched how they break teams down and it is something similar to what we do,” Kerr said.

“We are on a similar style which I was pleased to see. Yes, there is a great difference in terms of monetary value. The Man City squad is worth hundreds of billions and my players are worth maybe Sh10million,” he added.

“But in terms of player quality and technical ability, my players could match Man City anytime of the day; we showed it against Everton and hopefully we can show it again,” Kerr further claimed.

The tactician beams with confidence that Gor will replicate City’s dominance in England back at Kenya, but has admitted they will be faced with a tougher season.

“All of the tournaments we are playing are a priority to me; otherwise I would be on a plane back to England tomorrow. We have had a very good pre-season period and looking at the players, I think we are ready. It is going to be tougher but we are up for it,” the coach noted.

Kerr begins his first full season at Gor Mahia on Sunday when he leads the club for the defence of their KPL Super Cup title at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru against arch rivals AFC Leopards.

-Field strong squad-

K’Ogalo have won four of the last eight Super Cup games and are seeking a fifth title.

Kerr has admitted he would have had ‘different thinking’ on the squad for the match which he says is just like a practice game, but admitted he will field a very strong squad noting it’s a local derby and he would want a perfect gift for the fans.

“I know how big it is for the fans and my perspective (of the game) has changed. I must admit that if it was any other club, the team selection would be different, but I know how big this is for the fans and it is important.

“We have to go to the game confident, with a good tempo and hopefully get a win,” the tactician beamed.

Gor will head into the fixture without influential Captain Musa Mohammed and midfielder Kenneth Muguna who left for Albanian second tier side KF Tirana.

However, Kerr is confident that the club will move on positively without the two, adding that he is pleased Mohammed has landed a new challenge after an extended period at the club.

“We have made some good signings. We got the four players that I wanted in the positions I had identified. It’s no big loss,” the coach offered.

Apart from retaining the KPL title, the Briton’s other big target is doing well in the CAF Champions League, hoping to steer the club into the group stages. He has however admitted it will not be an easy task.

“It is going to be tough for us but we have to take or chances. I have tried to find info about the Equatorial Guinea team but I can’t find anything on them. It is frustrating to plan without information,” he says.

“If we make it to the second round there is a possibility of meeting Esperance and I have quite a number of clips and games. They are a very good and difficult team but we have to plan, prepare and make sure the players look at the bigger picture of the group stages opening bigger doors,” the tactician further noted.