AFC rescind decision to pull out of Super Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26- AFC Leopards have rescinded a threat to boycott the Kenyan Premier league Super Cup over lack of finances.

The club had earlier said they would not honor the fixture due to the unavailability of travel and accommodation funds, but a decision has been reached to enable them travel to Nakuru.

“The Executive has met and committed to Nakuru. There was a small misunderstanding and we have solved it. We should be in Nakuru for the match,” chairman Dan Mule told Capital Sport.

According to sources, the club has been ‘assisted’ to get finances to honor the match but the same will be recovered from their share of gate collection from the game.

AFC, according to KPL were risking a Sh1mn fine for ‘failing to honor a KPL organized match’.

KPL, the organizers of the season opening encounter announced on Thursday this year’s match will have no prize money due to lack of sponsorship.

Players and coaches of both sides lamented that the lack of prize money will water down the competitiveness of the first Mashemeji Derby of the season, but Gor boss Dylan kerr noted they would be giving their all for the fans.