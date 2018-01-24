Nigeria through to CHAN quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – A brilliant second-half display earned the Super Eagles of Nigeria a place in the quarterfinals after beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the ongoing African Nations Championships (CHAN) taking place in Morocco.

Nigeria started on the backfoot but rallied early enough in the second half to secure a 3-1 win.

Against the run of play, Nsi Eyama headed Equatorial Guinea into the lead in 40th minute and they held that advantage till the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Super Eagles stepped up their game and just before the hour-mark, Anthony Okpotu levelled score for Nigeria through a stunning header off a cross from Osas Okoro.

Dayo Ojo put Nigeria in front in the 69th before Rabiu Ali sealed victory from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

With the win, Nigeria finished as the top gun in Group C with seven points from three games, while Libya who secured a late win over Libya finished as runners-up and also qualified for the quarterfinals.

Nigeria and Libya now join Zambia, hosts Morocco and Namibia in the last eight.