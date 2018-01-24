City to face Arsenal or Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Manchester City reached their first final under Pep Guardiola as the Premier League leaders beat battling Bristol City 3-2 in the Carabao Cup to meet either Arsenal or Chelsea in the final.

The visitors, who won the first leg 2-1, took the lead on the night through Leroy Sane’s close-range strike.

Sergio Aguero’s placed finish then made it 4-1 on aggregate.

Marlon Pack’s header and Aden Flint’s strike gave Championship side Bristol City hope before Kevin de Bruyne turned home Sane’s cutback with the last kick.

Guardiola’s side will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who play their semi-final second leg on Wednesday, in the final at Wembley on 25 February.