AFC given nod to play Confed match at Bukhungu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan – After a two-day CAF inspection, GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards have been given a nod to host Madagascar’s Fosa Juniors FC at Bukhungu Stadium in the first-leg of Confederation Cup on the weekend of February 9.

This was confirmed by AFC Leopards boss, Dan Mule who told Capital Sport that the CAF inspectors were satisfied with the venue and that they are just waiting official report.

“We are going to play in Western (Bukhungu Stadium) and its good news that CAF have given us permission because we have a lot of support from the area. The CAF inspectors were in Bukhungu on Monday and Tuesday, so we are just waiting for official report but all is positive,” Mule confirmed.

Earlier there was uncertainty over the venue with reports indicating that AFC had opted for Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos due to lack of funds to facilitate a CAF inspector visit to the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, but the chairman said that all is well now.

The development comes as good news to the club since they will enjoy home support where Ingwe command a huge following.

-AFC down KCCA-

Ingwe have continued to fly high in their pre-season after beating visitors KCCA from Uganda 2-1 in a friendly match played on Wednesday afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

New signings impressed for the Robert Matano coached side with Joseph Kuria opening the scoring after Marvin Nabwore provide a cross before another new blood in the team, Jeffery Odeny sealed the win five minutes from time after connecting a measured cross from Prince Arko.

This was AFC’s fourth successive pre-season win after registering wins against Gikambura FC, Bidco United and Thika United.