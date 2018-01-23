Klopp fumes after Swansea loss

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was left fuming on Monday after his side went down to a 1-0 defeat at bottom-club Swansea.

Alfie Mawson’s 40th-minute goal was enough to earn the Welsh club a crucial three points in their Premier League survival battle, but a misfiring Liverpool side angered Klopp.

“The performance in the first half was not even close to what we wanted to do,” the German said.

“We had the situations but didn’t use them. I am frustrated, I am angry. But I am more frustrated about the performance than the result.

“The result is always a result of the performance; we were just not good enough tonight, especially in the first half. We didn’t stretch their formation; we didn’t keep the right positions to cause them problems. Swansea knew to win this game that they needed our help and we gave them that.”

He also insisted that the loss was not a result of complacency following last weekend’s win over leaders Manchester City.

“Last weekend feels like half a year ago,” he said. “I’m not interested in last week.

“We’re frustrated, I’m angry because what we did today was not necessary. We have to learn from it.

“The boys have done well in recent weeks but that didn’t help us tonight. It should feel really bad and it does feel bad.

“We lost the game in the first half, not only because we conceded the goal but because we didn’t keep the positions we wanted to be in. It wasn’t a good game in a lot of parts in the game.

“We wanted to do it different but it didn’t happen on the pitch. We had moments where we didn’t score and had the clearest chance in the last second, I don’t know how that didn’t go in.

“A point would have been OK for sure but that was not what we wanted before the game, it wouldn’t have made the game any better.”

Klopp also apologised after getting involved in a confrontation with a Swansea fan who had been verbally abusing him during the game.

“He was shouting at me all the time. Sorry, I reacted one time,” said Klopp.

“I remind myself I am a human being and not a professional manager who takes that all the time.”

He added: “At one point, I said ‘please’. He felt quite good because nobody can do anything. He is in a good position. I’m sure I’m not the first manager.”