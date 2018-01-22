Capital FM set for Obama Cup third edition

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22- The Capital FM football team will grace the third edition of the annual Obama Cup set for January 27 at the at the Strathmore University Grounds in Madaraka.

A total of 10 teams have already registered for the tournament with six more expected by Friday to complete a roaster of 16 teams which will battle it out for the Sh30,000 prize money.

This will be the first engagement for the Best mix of music team since their Street Soccer Tournament triumph in April last year where they emerged champions and skipper Lassie Atrash has promised the team has not lost its spark.

“It has been quite a while since we played but we have been training and are very ready for this tournament. As always we are going in to win and we will give our best. All the players are ready for the challenge and we know it is not going to be easy,” the Capital FM Production Assistant noted.

The 16 teams will be drawn into four pools of four teams each with the top two teams progressing to the Main Cup Quarter Finals. The bottom two will drop down into a second tier Challenge Cup trophy.

Winners of the tournament will walk home with Sh30,000, the second placed team Sh15,000 while the third placed team gets Sh10,000.

Obama Cup is an annual tournament played in honour of Alan “Obama” Onyango, who met his untimely death in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on the 23rd of January 2015.

He played for Strathmore University FC and until his death was still a student of the institution, pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Technology (BBIT).

In 2015, Onyango’s teammates came together to organize Obama Cup to celebrate his life, network and enjoy the one thing they had in common – soccer.

Last year, 10 teams drawn from academia, corporate sector and local communities took part in the tournament and Strathmore University FC emerged winners.

This year’s tournament, sponsored by IT firm OTB Africa will be played under the theme “Tackling unemployment through sports”.