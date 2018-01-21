Sanchez set to undergo Man United medical

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 21- Alexis Sanchez is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Sunday as his potential swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan edges closer to completion, according to Sky sources.

Sanchez is believed to be in Manchester after travelling north on Saturday, while Mkhitaryan is currently in London with his agent Mino Raiola as he prepares to undergo his medical at Arsenal.

Sky sources understand it will be a straight swap deal between United and Arsenal, although the final paperwork on the transfer is yet to be signed off by all parties involved.

Both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan were absent on Saturday as Arsenal and Manchester United returned to Premier League action.

Sanchez missed his side’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace to travel north, while Mkhitaryan was left out of the squad that beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Sky sources understand Sanchez will undergo his United medical at Carrington on Sunday, although an announcement is not expected from the club until Monday.

Arsenal and United are expected to make a simultaneous announcement on Monday confirming the swap deal has been completed, once both players have passed their respective medicals.

-By Sky Sports