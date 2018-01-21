Fan suspected of urinating in goalie’s bottle is arrested

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 21- A Middlesbrough fan who allegedly urinated in the opposition goalkeeper’s water bottle during an English championship game has been arrested and faces a ban from watching his team, British police said.

Video shared on social media shows a man reseal a water bottle and throw it onto the pitch behind the Queens Park Rangers goal at their Loftus Road ground in London during Boro’s 3-0 win on Saturday.

Fans talking about the incident on a forum indicated the bottle may have been taken earlier by a pitch invader.

It is unclear whether QPR’s goalkeeper, Alex Smithies, drank from the bottle.

The dedicated football officer for Cleveland Police, whose territory includes Middlesbrough, said on Twitter: “I’ve been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit

“Disgusting act and I will do all I can to remove him from attending Boro games again.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said a man was charged with throwing an item onto the pitch and will appear in court.

The force’s football unit tweeted: “After an investigation @MPSFootballUnit can confirm that the male arrested at the @QPRFC v @Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch.

“The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month.”

Last month, a Sunderland fan was ejected from the Stadium of Light after he was thought to have defecated on his seat, although police later said he was merely drunk.