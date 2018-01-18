Wenger admits Alexis-Mkhitaryan swap is on

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 18 – Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United could be set to swap sides after Arsene Wenger conceded that such a deal is “likely to happen”.

Sanchez has long been linked with a move away from the Gunners, and was thought to be close to signing for Manchester City, only for negotiations between them and his agent to break down, leaving United as favourites to land the Chilean, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, has been limited to just 15 Premier League appearances and one goal this season, making him surplus to requirement at Old Trafford and looking for a way out, making a swap deal a win-win solution.

“I’ve worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen but any moment things can break down,” Wenger said.

“That’s how the transfer market is so as long as it’s not over the line you have to accept that it can as well not happen. These kinds of things are never guaranteed.

“My understanding is yes (Mkhitaryan will be involved in the Sanchez deal). The wages would not be a problem. If it’s a possibility it’s because I like the player.

“We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund so he’s certainly appreciated the quality of our games and the way we play football so that’s why certainly he loves the club.

“This would be an exchange of players and I think one would replace the other. Are we still on the transfer market after that? Yes.”