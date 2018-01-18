Ngong’ Road derby highlights Kenya Cup week six

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18- Eternal rivals Kenya Harlequin and Impala Saracens lock horns at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday in a mouth watering ‘Ngong’ Road derby as the Kenya Cup enters match-week six.

Quins have won all the recent five derbies against their next door neighbours while over the last seven ties, Impala has won only once, in 2014 with a 33-22 scoreline at the RFUEA Grounds. After that, the closest Impala has come to a win was a 25-23 scoreline in January 2016.

Hosts Quins come into this fixture sitting fifth on the log with 17 points from three wins and two losses in their five outings to date while visiting Impala are third on 20 points, this coming off four wins and a solitary defeat.

The two sides had different results last weekend, Quins going down 13-22 away to Kabras Sugar in Kakamega while the Sarries ran riot in a 77-0 demolition of visiting Kisii at the Impala Club.

While the highlight of the weekend will be up at teh Ngong Road address, there will be five other fixtures across the top division.

Leaders and defending champions KCB make the short trip to the Nairobi Railway Club for a date with hosts Mwamba RFC who lie ninth on the log.

KCB, fresh from winning last weekend’s top of the table clash against Homeboyz are unbeaten all season and will be out to make it six wins from six against a Mwamba side that posted their first win of the season in emphatic fashion with a 74-3 crushing of Mombasa at the same venue.

KCB and Mwamba have always served up feisty encounters and Saturday should be no exception, fans can certainly bank on rugby of high octane proportions from both sides.

Seventh placed Nakuru are up against fourth placed Homeboyz at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

The last time these sides met was on March 18 last year, Homeboyz inflicting a 44-17 mauling to the Wanyore at their revered home ground.

The Wanyore started the calendar year with a 26-6 win over Blak Blad last weekend while the deejays will be out to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to KCB.

Other matches see sixth placed Nondescripts welcome second placed Kabras Sugar to the Jamhuri Park, Blak Blad hosting Kisii as Mombasa welcome the Strathmore Leos to the Mombasa Sports Club.

In the Championship, leaders Menengai Oilers, unbeaten all season, will be out to consolidate their lead atop the log when they play the University of Eldoret at the Moi Showground in one of six match day six fixtures.

The league’s only other unbeaten side, Mean Machine, put their unbeaten record on the line when they host a resurgent Catholic Monks at the University of Nairobi while Western Bulls will be out to bounce back from last weekend’s loss away to the Oilers when they host Kisumu at the Bullring in Kakamega.

The all varsity clash between Egerton Wasps and Moi University takes place in Njoro as USIU host Ngong Warriors at their Kasarani campus. JKUAT Cougars are at home to the South Coast Pirates.

Kenya Cup match day six fixtures

Nondescripts v Kabras Sugar – Jamhuri Park

Mombasa v Strathmore Leos – Mombasa Sports Club

Blak Blad v Kisii – Kenyatta University

Mwamba v KCB – Railway Club

Kenya Harlequins v Impala Saracens – RFUEA

Nakuru v Homeboyz – Nakuru Athletic Club

KRU Championship Match Day 6

Mean Machine v Catholic Monks – UoN

USIU v Ngong Warriors – USIU

JKUAT Cougars v South Coast Pirates – Juja

Western Bulls v Kisumu – Kakamega

Menengai Oilers v University of Eldoret – Nakuru

Egerton Wasps v Moi University – Njoro