Musa, Muguna cleared for Albania move

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18- The immediate former Gor Mahia duo of Musa Mohammed and Kenneth Muguna have finally received their travel documents and are set to depart for Albania on Sunday to seal their move to second tier side FK Tirana.

The pair have already agreed personal terms over a two-year contract and will make it formal once they land in the Albanian capital.

Mohammed leaves Gor as a free agent while Muguna who joined the record 16-time champions from Western Stima at the beginning of last season had a transfer fee reported to be about Sh4mn (USD40,000) agreed between Tirana and Gor.

“I am really pleased that this move is finally done and I can’t wait to start my new journey. This has been the product of hard work and determination and hopefully I can translate the same form in Albania,” Mohammed told Capital Sport.

“It will not be hard to settle in because we are re-uniting with our former coach Ze Maria which is something great. We know his methods, we know how it works so blending in will not be tough,” he added.

The defender has been a loyal Gor Mahia player having spent his entire eight year professional career at the club. He joined straight from High School in 2010 when the club was under the tutelage of legendary coach James Siang’a.

He was scouted by another former Gor coach Gideon Ochieng who has since relocated to the United States.

“I was really motivated to join Gor because I knew it was a great club and once the opportunity arose, I didn’t back down. I took on the challenge and the rest has been happily ever after,” the defender further said.

The defender leaves K’Ogalo with a decorated hat having won four league titles, three of them as captain, one KPL Top 8 and two FKF Cup titles.

He was crowned defender of the year by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) at the end of last season having finished second twice in the annual awards in 2015 and 2016.

Mohammed also ended 2017 having helped the national team Harambee Stars to the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

“I have learnt quite a lot and form me it felt like this was the right time to leave. I wanted to get a new challenge because I have won virtually everything with Gor. As a player who wants to improve I needed something new to push me and this is it,” the 28-year old said.

He has paid homage to the K’Ogalo faithful who he says have been the reason behind his and the team’s success.

“The fans were always on the pitch supporting us and demanding of success and it is because of them the team did well and everyone improved. I also want to thank my team-mates all through the eight years for their support especially when I was captain,” Mohammed stated.

The duo will set foot on a ground that erstwhile has been a tough stomping ground for Kenyan players. Moses Arita and James Situma famously landed at the Albanian club but failed to settle, coming back home.

“I can’t really say it’s something that bothers either me or Junior (Muguna). We are going there to work and that’s our focus. What happened in the past is in the past,” Mohammed further states.

The two find Tirana perched at fifth spot on the Albanian First Division table, just within the promotion bracket. With 12 matches already played, Tirana are on 17 points, 12 behind leaders Kastrioti Kruje.

“Our target and ambition is to go help the team gain promotion and we will give our best to see that target attained.”