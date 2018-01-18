Kenya improve in latest FIFA rankings

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18- Despite inactivity in December, national football team Harambee Stars has moved one spot up in the latest FIFA rankings released last evening climbing from position 106 to 105.

Stars had moved five places up in the last rankings released in December after the splendid CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup performance that saw them clinch a seventh title.

Harambee Stars are not expected to have any international assignment until March when new head coach Paul Put is expected to have his entire team assembled as he builds up for September’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana in Nairobi.

Ghana, Kenya’s next competitive opponents have also moved one spot up and are placed 50th globally.

Meanwhile, despite dropping one spot, Uganda remains the best placed East African team at position 75 while Rwanda is the best mover in the region, climbing seven places up to 113th.

Tanzania have dropped a massive five places to 147th, Burundi down four places to 142nd while Ethiopia who will also face Kenya in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers have risen two places to 143rd.

Senegal, Tunisia and Egypt remain the top three placed African countries at 23rd, 27th and 31st worldwide.

Globally, there has been no movement amongst the top 35 with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium remaining the best five national football teams in the world.