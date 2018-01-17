Sofapaka’s Omar keen to emulate Nzigiyimana

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17- Newly signed Sofapaka defender Mousa Omar says he is determined to emulate the success achieved by his fellow Burundian players in the Kenyan Premier League, top of his agenda being to win the league title.

Omar signed by Batoto ba Mungu from Rwandese side Busegera says he made the decision to sign for Sofapaka upon heeding advice from countryman Abdul Razak Fiston who played for the club in 2014 and 2015.

“We had been with Fiston during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and I asked for advice from him and he was the one who encouraged me to sign for Sofapaka,” the soft-spoken 20-year old said.

“There are several Burundian players who have played here including Fiston, Karim (Nizigiyimana) Fwadi (Ndayisenga) and I believe I can follow in the same path for success,” he added.

Omar was outstanding for Burundi in the Senior Challenge Cup where he played all the matches as The Swallows finished fourth.

He is optimistic he can replicate the same level with Sofapaka and he hopes he can aid the team win the league title for the first time since their win in 2009 when they were promoted to the top flight for the first time.

“Sofapaka is one of the biggest clubs in this region and when they came calling I was excited. I have enjoyed the past week training with them and I feel it is the right place. The Kenyan league is one of the toughest and hopefully it will help me improve,” the Burundian said.

“My hope is that we can win the league and personally I will work hard to ensure that I get a regular starting role,” Omar said.

He will add steel to the club’s backline with stiff competition expected from regulars Rodgers Aloro, Humphrey Okoti and another new signing, Jackson Saleh.

However, Omar says he is not afraid of competition and will put his best to ensure he gets regular playing time.