Paralympian Muchai crowned 2017 Safaricom SOYA winner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Paralympian Samuel Muchai was the toast of the night after being crowned the 2017 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year in a glittering gala ceremony held on Wednesday night at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Muchai, who bagged double gold at World Para Athletics Championships also won the Sportsman Living with Disability to take home Sh1.3mn prize money.

The black tie event was graced by former Harambee Stars international Mike Okoth, who is the father of Belgian striker Divock Origi.

-Developing story-