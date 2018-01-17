Kenya lose second match in U19 Cricket WCup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17- Kenya lost its second consecutive match at the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Christchurch New Zealand, going down by 243 runs to the hosts on Wednesday.

The Kenyan boys scored 193-4 in their allotted 50 overs with Aman Gandhi top scoring with 63 from 106 balls opening the innings while all-rounder Thomas Ochieng managed 39 off 47 balls.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that would come to haunt them as the New Zealanders setting a high target of 436-4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Jakob Bhulla was named man of the match after setting the highest ever score in Under-19 cricket history, hitting an astonishing 180 off 144 balls. This was part of a 245-run opening stand, while Finn Allen then hit 90 from 40 balls.

Bhula and Rachin Ravindra added the highest-ever first-wicket partnership of 245 in 35.5 overs. Ravindra made 117 off 101 balls before he was stumped.

The score was 401 in 47 overs when Bhula was eventually dismissed for 180, the highest score in all Under-19 World Cups, off 144 balls.

Having also lost their opening match to South Africa, Jimmy Kamande’s boys will hope for an improved performance when they take on West Indies in their final group match on Saturday.