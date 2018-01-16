Walcott set to undergo Everton medical

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 16 – Theo Walcott has travelled to Merseyside to undergo a medical with Everton ahead of his proposed move from Arsenal.

Walcott was seen entering Everton’s training ground, Finch Farm, on Tuesday morning as a move to Goodison Park edges closer.

Sky sources understand that if negotiations continue to make progress, the 28-year old winger could begin his medical later this evening.

Last week, Everton boss Sam Allardyce confirmed the Toffees had entered into negotiations with Arsenal over the sale of Walcott, who has been with the Gunners since joining from Southampton in 2006.

The Saints had also been linked with the England international, although it appears Everton have now won the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Everton have already signed Turkey international Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for £27m earlier this month and Allardyce believes Walcott would be another “great addition” to his squad.