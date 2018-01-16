You are here:

Football Football

Walcott set to undergo Everton medical

by
Football
Shares
Arsenal midfielder Theo Walcott warms up ahead of the English League Cup semi-final match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 10, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 16 – Theo Walcott has travelled to Merseyside to undergo a medical with Everton ahead of his proposed move from Arsenal.

Walcott was seen entering Everton’s training ground, Finch Farm, on Tuesday morning as a move to Goodison Park edges closer.

Sky sources understand that if negotiations continue to make progress, the 28-year old winger could begin his medical later this evening.

Last week, Everton boss Sam Allardyce confirmed the Toffees had entered into negotiations with Arsenal over the sale of Walcott, who has been with the Gunners since joining from Southampton in 2006.

The Saints had also been linked with the England international, although it appears Everton have now won the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Everton have already signed Turkey international Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for £27m earlier this month and Allardyce believes Walcott would be another “great addition” to his squad.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments