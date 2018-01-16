Big reward for Telkom as sponsor renews deal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The dominant Telkom Ladies Hockey team got a perfect gift for bagging a record successive 20th league title after title sponsor Telkom on Tuesday renewed their sponsorship to a tune of Sh12m.

The team is scheduled to depart for Accra, Ghana to defend their African continental title and they will go smiling since the sponsorship will cover the team’s allowances, kit requirements and training throughout the year.

Speaking during the presentation of the sponsorship cheque to the team, at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Telkom CEO Aldo Mareuse pledged the company’s continued support to the team.

“The long-standing relationship is borne out of our passion for the sport as well as the stellar performance of the team. We are excited about this team that remains the pride of Kenya on the African hockey stage. Over the years, it has continued to grow, withstanding the test of time and competition both locally and in Africa,” Mareuse said.

The event also served as a send-off for the team that is leaving for Accra to defend their title at the 2018 African Cup for Clubs Championship set for January 20 to 28, 2018.

The tournament that will be held at the Theodosia Okoe Hockey Stadium is the 30th edition. The Telkom Ladies Hockey team has won the continental title cumulatively nine times with the last five being consecutive wins.

Head coach Jos Openda, who has been with the team since 1989, thanked Telkom for its support that has enabled the team to continually grow.

“We continue to conquer the Kenyan and African pitches because of Telkom’s unwavering support. We are energized and look forward to another opportunity to successfully defend our continental title in Accra,” Openda asserted.

Members from the Telkom Ladies Hockey team currently make up 11 of the 20 main players on the Kenya National Ladies Hockey Team.