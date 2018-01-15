MultiChoice announce Sh1mn SOYA sponsorship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15- For the 9th year in a row, SuperSport and MultiChoice Kenya have announced a Sh1mn boost for the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA Awards) set to be held on Wednesday in Nairobi.

MultiChoice Kenya Corporate Affairs Manager Philip Wahome reassured the event organizers of the company’s commitment to promote sports in the country.

“SOYA is a strategic fit for both DStv and GOtv brands because the business understands that sports entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that open our minds, bring people together around shared passions, and connect us to new realities. We are proud to be associated with the leading sport personalities who proudly fly the Kenyan flag high across the world,” said Wahome.

The cash sponsorship totaling Sh1 million stems from Sh500,000/- each from both DStv and GOtv brands respectively. Supersport will offer television production support.

“Over the years, MultiChoice has actively identified, invested in and supported the development of sports initiatives into marketable sports propositions,” said Wahome.