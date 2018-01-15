Bangladesh dismiss Zimbabwe for 170 in tri-nation opener

Shares

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan 15 – Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 170 in 49 overs in the opening match of the tri-nation one-day international tournament in Dhaka on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Shakib struck twice in the first over of the game before finishing with figures of 3-43. Bangladesh seamers put constant pressure on the batsmen after the hosts opted to bowl first.

Middle-order batsman Sikandar Raza top-scored with 52 off 99 balls. Pacemen Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh.