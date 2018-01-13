Olunga first Kenyan to score hat-trick in Laliga

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga made history on Saturday when he scored a hat-trick for his Girona side in their 6-0 victory over Las Palmas.

Olunga stepped off the bench to score three and assist one to become the first ever Kenyan to score in Spanish top division.

Olunga notched the second goal for Girona in the 57th minute with a brilliant shot into the roof of the net after being released inside the box by a superb lofted pass from Johan Mojica to make the scores 2-0.

Olunga was at it again in the 70th minute after Las Palmas defender Cruz Raul made a huge mistake and the Kenyan striker had an easy task to put the ball into the back of the net to see the scores read 4-0.

He completed his remarkable hat-trick nine minutes later when he was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifle the ball low inside the left post and seal the win.

Girona has gone through Las Palmas after completing a memorable second half in which five goals have been won, three of them from Olunga, the first player to hit a hat-trick at the Club.

The other three goals were scored by Stuani, Borja García and Portu as Girona sit ninth on the table with 26 points.

The team went out and during the first 10 minutes it enjoyed good approaches, with Mojica especially active. With the passage of minutes, however, the forces were balanced until Javi Castellano committed a penalty on Portu.

Stuani stepped up to convert it for a 1-0 lead and net his tenth goal in the League.

Olunga came on to replace Stuani.