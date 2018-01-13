McIlroy selling Sh1.3 billion Florida house

Shares

MIAMI, United States, Jan 13 – Four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy is selling his spacious Florida waterfront home for Sh1.3bn ($12.9mn), according to the PGA Tour.

The home in Palm Beach Gardens and an adjacent waterfront home site upon which to build on Old Gate Lane are available at a bargain price, according to Zillow, which estimates the property and home value at Sh1.3bn ($13.375mn).

The 28-year-old from Northern Ireland, lacking only a victory at the Masters to complete a career Grand Slam, has bought the former home of South African four-time major winner Ernie Els at the nearby Bear’s Club.

That enables McIlroy to part with his humble 10,577-square acre abode, which features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a putting green. There’s a trophy room in the home, built in 2010 and bought by McIlroy in 2013, but none of his hardware comes with it.

The purchaser could get a golf prize from McIlroy, however, as the soda vending machine he was given after winning the 2016 Tour Championship is featured in one of the rooms.