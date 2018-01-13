KCB humble Homeboyz to stay unbeaten

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 –KCB Rugby Club extended their unbeaten run in the Kenya Cup after registering a 26-6 victory over Homeboyz in a top of the table clash hosted at the Lions Den in Ruaraka on Saturday.

In other results, Impala demolished newly promoted side Kisii 77-0 at the Impala Club, Mwamba picked their first win of the season after mauling Mombasa 74-3 at the Nairobi Railway Club, Nondescript edged out Strathmore Leos 25-20, Nakuru were 26-6 winners over Blak Blad while at the Kakamega Show Ground Kabras Sugar beat visitors Kenya Harlequin 22-13.

At the Lions Den, after a cagey start, Mohammed Omollo sent Homeboyz 3-0 up with a penalty in the 13 thminute but KCB responded in kind seven minutes later through Darwin Mukidza’s levelling penalty after incessant pressure.

Omollo stroked home a second penalty four minutes later to see Homeboyz lead 6-3.

Davis Chenge barged over the chalk, Mukidza converting before drilling home two penalties to see the bankers lead 19-6 as they asserted their dominance heading into the break.

The deejays asked questions of KCB after the restart but failed to translate pressure and territory and were punished when Stafford Abeka flat-footed Kevin Masai with an expensive dummy to score,Mukidza converting to put KCB 26-6 after fifty seven minutes of play, a lead they held to the end.

Collated Results

KCB 26 Menengai Cream Homeboyz 6

Resolution Impala Saracens 77 Resolution Kisii 0

Stanbic Mwamba 74 Regional Logistics CFS Mombasa 3

Top Fry Nakuru 26 Blak Blad 6

Nondescripts 25 Strathmore Leos 20

Kabras Sugar 22 SportPesa Quins 13

-By KRU Website-