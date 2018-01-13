Conte suggests he is unsettled at Chelsea

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 13 – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested he is unsettled at the club due to continuing question marks surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Reports from the Italian press have linked Juventus boss Max Allegri and Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri with the job in recent times, and Conte says he is uncertain as to what the future holds.

He told reporters, “I have another year of (my) contract with this club. But as you know very well everything is possible. In one moment you stay here, in another moment another person replaces you in your job. In this case, I think the club has to decide to send me away.

“For the manager of this club it’s normal to have this type of situation, also if you won last season the league and you reached the final in the FA Cup. This is the history of this club for the manager.

“I have a lot of experience to deal with this type of situation. (But) there is something strange if, after the first game we lost against Burnley, the press pushed quickly to sack me for another coach. I think in other clubs this doesn’t happen.”

He added that he was happy with the Blues and would work hard to keep improving the club’s fortunes, saying, “Football is very difficult to stay at a club for many years, especially in England, before managers were in charge for many years, but now in England they are happy to sack the manager early.

“We are talking about staying in Chelsea and the history of Chelsea is very clear, it’s normal that the press speak about Chelsea.”