Wilshere allays new injury fears

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 12 – Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has played down concerns that he could be set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is starting to rediscover his best form now that he’s back to full fitness, having recovered from a fractured leg that saw him miss the start of the season.

But new fears arose when Wilshere was forced off in the 57th minute of the EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg clash at Stamford Bridge, which finished goalless, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger claiming afterwards he had sprained an ankle.

The England international suggested on Thursday, however, that the problem is minor and shouldn’t prevent him from returning to action at former employers Bournemouth on Sunday.

“Thanks for all the messages and support after last night,” Wilshere said on Twitter. “Good news is I should be back in a couple of days.”