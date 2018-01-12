Harambee Stars defender Cheche signs for Swedish side Broma

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Harambee Stars defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has joined Swedish side Broma on a three-year deal from New York Cosmos.

“I’m grateful to be here, it’s a good club with good organization and good coach,” Ochieng told the club’s official webite.

Ochieng made the senior debut in Nairobi Stima 2011 before featuring for 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC, then headed to Taawon in the Saudi Arabian league.

“I bring a lot of experience from playing in South America and the United States. I have played many international matches, both with club teams and national teams. I’m used to playing big matches with a lot of audiences, so I can contribute with the experience of it and spread a calm in the group,” the Kenyan international added.

Ochieng travelled for medicals on Thursday and has put pen to paper on today (Friday). He once went for trials at Djugarden with Michael Olunga, but the deal did not go through as he had to wait for six month, forcing him to sign for New York.

Ochieng has 26 championships on the qualifying list and, among other things, served as vice-captain of the Kenyan national team. The 25-year-old therefore has a lot of routine, in addition to his tip features.

“We welcome David to Broma, a midback who has the qualities we searched and looked at. David (Ochieng) also has international experience that will be valuable to us. We wish David great luck in Broma,” the club announced.