Giggs interviewed as Wales continue manager search

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 12 – Ryan Giggs has been interviewed for the vacant Wales national team manager’s job, according to Sky sources.

Wales have been without a manager since Chris Coleman stepped down in November to take over at Sunderland.

Giggs, a former captain of his country, told Sky Sports last month that Wales was one of the jobs which could tempt him back into football.

The 44-year-old earned 64 Wales caps during his distinguished playing career with Manchester United, who he managed for four games on an interim basis in 2014.

He subsequently worked as an assistant at United for two years under Louis van Gaal but left when Jose Mourinho took charge in the summer of 2016.

Giggs has been without a club since then, although he held meetings with Swansea about their vacancy in the autumn of 2016, before the Swans ultimately went in another direction.

Asked last month if he would consider the Wales job, Giggs told us: “Of course I’m interested.

“I played for Wales, I’ve said that I want to go back into coaching, and that is obviously one of the top jobs.

“I played for United, I played for Wales, those are the two jobs. I’ve not spoken to anyone at the moment but I’d definitely be interested.”

Coleman enjoyed a very successful spell in in charge of Wales, memorably leading them to the semi-finals at Euro 2016.

However, Wales will be absent from the World Cup in Russia this summer, their bid for qualification having fallen just short when they lost 1-0 at home to the Republic of Ireland last October.