Coquelin swaps Arsenal for Valencia

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 11 – Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has completed a move to Valencia, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed late on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old midfielder has joined the La Liga side on a four-and-a-half year deal for a fee believed to be around £12 million amid interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Coquelin made 29 Premier League appearances last season but has fallen behind Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere in the pecking order this term, making just seven appearances in the Premier League.

Speaking after the Gunners’ 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Wednesday night, Wenger said: “He goes to Valencia. He didn’t get enough games with us this season. He had an opportunity. I let him go.”

Valencia announced the signing on Wednesday, tweeting a picture of a suitcase, adorned with the initials ‘FC’.

Coquelin joined Arsenal from French side Stade Lavallois in 2008 and made 159 appearances for Arsenal.