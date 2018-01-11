Conte, Mourinho feud out of control, says Capello

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 11 – Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello admits he is surprised how far the feud between Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho has gone, claiming they are out of their minds.

Both Conte and Mourinho have continued to take swipes at each other as they build up towards the clash between Manchester Unitd and Chelsea at Old Trafford next month.

However, Capello believes both men have lost control and added that Conte probably underestimated how well Mourinho handles the press in these situations.

“I think Conte didn’t realise who he was up against,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s the Chelsea shirt which winds coaches up. Remember how wound up Mourinho got when he was Chelsea manager? Conte’s just doing what Mourinho used to do.

“We all remember Mourinho on his knees in the middle of the field, running wild after his side won.

“They’re completely out of their minds. I never thought it could get this far. But remember, when you wind Mourinho up, he’s very clever in these debate situations. Maybe once again he just wants to divert the attention from his team.”