No fresh approaches for Sanchez -Wenger

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 9 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed the club have not been contacted with regards to a transfer move for star forward Alexis Sanchez.

According to reports surfacing on Monday night, Premier League leaders Manchester City are aiming to bid Sh4.1bn (£30m) to sign the Chile international in the current transfer window.

However, Wenger has stated that there has been no contact with clubs regarding a move for the player this month. He told a press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports: “I expect nothing, I am focused on tomorrow’s game. When solicitations happen you respond, at the moment it’s very quiet.”

Sanchez’s current deal at Arsenal will expire at the end of the season when he will be able to sign for a new club as a free agent.

The 29-year-old, who was signed from Barcelona in 2014, has made 19 Premier League appearances this campaign, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.