In pictures: South B savor Koth Biro title

South B United players celebrate after clinching the Koth Biro title at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- After persevering constant chants of ‘spaghetti boys’ from the partisan crowd at the Umeme Ground in Ziwani on Sunday evening, South B United managed to beat ‘God Above All’ (GAA) Huruma 1-0 and lift their first ever Koth Biro crown.

It was billed as an Eastlands versus ‘the rest’ tie with most supporting Huruma saying there was no way ‘kikombe inaenda ubabini’(The cup is going to the well off).

South B’s ‘mistake’ was not only because they were geographically not from Eastlands, but enroute to getting to the final, they had beaten home side Beirut FC and hence, the entire Ziwani was understandably rooting for Huruma.

Harambee Stars and Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu turning out for South B United vies for the ball against GAA Huruma’s Tyson Otieno who plays for Mathare United at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

It was an end to end affair, entertaining and as always, the gist of it was on the sidelines as well. Here are some photos from that epic final.

The passionate fans who turned up at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. For the Koth Biro final. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The proximity of the pitch to the fans always makes the tournament more interesting and every touch of the ball every piece of fancy footwork is celebrated like a goal.

South B United’s Nixon Omondi vies for the ball with Huruma’s Eugene Chege as fans watch at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018 during the Koth Biro final. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr was a bit excited when he saw his two centre backs Musa Mohammed and Harun Shakava turn out for South B United at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018 during the Koth Biro final. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
South B United fans celebrate after clinching the Koth Biro title at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Makadara MP George Aladwa with Nairobi County’s County Executive for Education and Sports Janet Ouko during the Koth Biro final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Capital FM’s Production Assistant Lassie Atrash and Marketing Executive Frankline Oduor during the Koth Biro final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and a Ziwani darling Flighter whom he bought a new wheelchair for after his photos being pushed by an old wheelchair went viral on social media. They were together again during the Koth Biro final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri and Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa enjoy a light moment during the Koth Biro final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Nairobi County Executive for Education and Sports Janet Okello poses for a photo with South C Ward MCA Osman Mohammed and Upper Savannah’s Stazo Omung’ala during the Koth Biro final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja with FKF boss Nick Mwendwa during the Koth Biro final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
South B United fans celebrate after clinching the Koth Biro title at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Koth Biro Golden Boot winner Abraham Dawo receives his trophy from former Kenyan international Mike Okoth, father to Liverpool FC forward Divock Origi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Fans follow proceedings during the Koth Biro final at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani on January 7, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
