In pictures: South B savor Koth Biro title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- After persevering constant chants of ‘spaghetti boys’ from the partisan crowd at the Umeme Ground in Ziwani on Sunday evening, South B United managed to beat ‘God Above All’ (GAA) Huruma 1-0 and lift their first ever Koth Biro crown.

It was billed as an Eastlands versus ‘the rest’ tie with most supporting Huruma saying there was no way ‘kikombe inaenda ubabini’(The cup is going to the well off).

South B’s ‘mistake’ was not only because they were geographically not from Eastlands, but enroute to getting to the final, they had beaten home side Beirut FC and hence, the entire Ziwani was understandably rooting for Huruma.

It was an end to end affair, entertaining and as always, the gist of it was on the sidelines as well. Here are some photos from that epic final.

The proximity of the pitch to the fans always makes the tournament more interesting and every touch of the ball every piece of fancy footwork is celebrated like a goal.