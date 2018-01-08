Koth Biro top scorer dreams of K’Ogalo move

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- Having hit six goals for South B United in their campaign to be crowned Koth Biro champions, striker Abraham Dawo has placed his target to play for 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in the next few years.

The 17-year old, younger brother to former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia winger Patrick Oboya has already been snapped up by Police FC head coach Charles ‘Korea’ Omondi who also coached South B at the Koth Biro tourney.

“I am pleased to make such a move to the NSL because this is something that many players my age have not yet achieved. I don’t take it for granted and my first order of business will be to fight for a regular starting position at Police,” Dawo said.

He added; “I have always admired Gor Mahia from when I was a kid and it would be a dream come true for me if I got the opportunity to play for them.”

Dawo was a darling of the crowd during the tournament and scored the winning goal that took the team to the final in a scintillating semi-final against local side Beirut FC.

The forward, blessed with height and pace says winning the tournament and bagging the golden boot in his first ever tournament was a huge boost to his confidence and he hopes he can take on that same form to the Super League with Police.

“It has been very tough especially in the knockout stages when you play with so many fans in the pitch and you have to keep your head level. But I am pleased with how I have performed and the team as well and hopefully, this does not stop here,” Dawo added.

He has also been showered with praise by his coach Omondi who described him as one of the best upcoming forwards in the country.

“He is a young boy, very focused and I am happy with how he has played. For me as a coach I have always believed in youth and there are very many who have passed through my hands. Hopefully he becomes another success story,” the tactician, famed for the FISA Academy added.