Wajir’s Al-Hayat crowned N. Eastern Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom champ

GARISSA, Kenya, Jan 7 – A spirited Al-Hayat FC from Wajir came three goals down to stun hosts Ifpro from Garissa 7-6 in post-match penalties in a breathtaking match hosted at a packed Garissa University on Sunday.

This is after the match ended to a 3-3 draw in regular time to force the match to spot-kick that saw Al-Hayat goal keeper Hassan Mahat make amends after squandering the opening kick to save one, while Ifpro player rattled the bar in the sudden death penalty that determined the winner.

Sensational attacker, Ahmed Sabri once again proved why he is the best in the team when he notched a brace for Al-Hayat to inspire the Wajir side make a dramatic comeback after trailing 3-0 in the first half.

Despite dominating the first-half, Ifpro were reduced to 10 men after defender Derow Ahmed was sent-off for a bad tackle on an Al-Hiyat player.

Issack Abdiwali who was the star player for Ifpro opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Musa Rashid doubled the lead.

The red card did not discourage Ifro as the added a third classic goal through Feisal Yussuf on the stroke of half-time for a 3-0 lead.

Ifpro went to sleep mode in the second half to see them lose their lead after Abdikhamad Khalid pulled one back immeditly after half time before Sabri scored the second in the 52nd minute then completing a brace in the 76th minute.

Sabri was named the Most Valuable Player and top scorer after netting four goals.

Bashir Abirahi from Ifpro was named the Best Goal Keeper of the tournament.

Al-Hayat, who went home with Sh200, 000 from Safaricom, will now join teams from Rift Valley (Kapenguria Heroes), Eastern (Mwingi Boys) and Nyanza (Ombek Red Devils) who have already qualified for the National Finals to be hosted in Nairobi in March.

The tournament now heads to Coast Region this weekend, then go to Western, Central and culminate with Nairobi before the grand finale.

The overall winner will pocket Sh1mn and earn a fully paid trip to London where they will meet and train with the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom ambassador, Victor Wanyama at his Tottenham Hot Spur club.